FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $7,001.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00237715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00099702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

