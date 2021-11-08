FairGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001556 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005236 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00047109 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

