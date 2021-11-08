Exeedme Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.57 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $50.57 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00080101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00096616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.86 or 0.99460468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.02 or 0.07132559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

