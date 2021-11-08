Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.Endo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 53,081,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.96.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

