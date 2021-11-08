Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.09

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.09 and last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 266034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.91.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.