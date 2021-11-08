Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.41.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

