Ellaism (ELLA) One Day Volume Hits $21.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $61,586.13 and $21.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.92 or 0.07215819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00084420 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

