Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

