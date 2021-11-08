Edgeless (EDG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $579.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $579.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

