Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,642,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,507. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,368,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,855 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

