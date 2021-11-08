DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $637.59 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $31.45 million and approximately $223,743.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $637.59 or 0.00978209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.73 or 0.00392356 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.