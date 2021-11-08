Duolingo (DUOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DUOL stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.79. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $118.54 and a 1 year high of $204.99.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
