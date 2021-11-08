Duolingo (DUOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUOL stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.79. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $118.54 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

