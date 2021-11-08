Draper Esprit VCT’s (DEVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON DEVC opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £73.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.72.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

