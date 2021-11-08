Draper Esprit VCT’s (DEVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON DEVC opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £73.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.72.
Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile
