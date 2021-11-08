Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Doximity stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,014,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,066,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

