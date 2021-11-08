DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASH opened at $198.68 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $178.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoorDash stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.61% of DoorDash worth $2,173,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

