Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 8,122 ($106.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,972.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,977.43.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

