Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $40.51. 282,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

