Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $40.51. 282,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.