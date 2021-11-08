Datamine FLUX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,764.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $607,384.22 and $22,764.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.09 or 1.00541668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.07186236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 783,392 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

