DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $317,590.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00243312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00099700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

