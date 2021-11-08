CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $45.42 on Major Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.42 or 0.00069766 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $345,977.42 and $1,497.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00081487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00082963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.47 or 0.07202791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,755.70 or 0.99461601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021323 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

