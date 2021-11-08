CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. 1,063,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $56.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
