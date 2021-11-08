CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. 1,063,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $56.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

