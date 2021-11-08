Crust Network Price Hits $27.94 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $57.09 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $27.94 or 0.00042863 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00236883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00099429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

