Credits Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $192,461.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.