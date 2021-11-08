Corra.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00005502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $5.39 million and $92,363.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00080268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00096854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.25 or 1.00025473 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.07155960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021242 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

