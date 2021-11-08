Cornichon Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $13,472.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

