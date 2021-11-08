Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Financial Analysis

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -35.38% 26.10% 5.49% Ecoark 14.19% -64.87% -33.90%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Comstock Resources and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.63 -$52.42 million ($2.36) -4.10 Ecoark $15.56 million 6.79 -$20.89 million N/A N/A

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Ecoark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

