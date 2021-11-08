Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,082. The stock has a market cap of $566.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

