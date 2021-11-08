Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday.

Get Clariant alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. Clariant has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.