CIBC Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.61. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$15.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

