Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
