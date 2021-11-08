Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

