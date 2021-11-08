Capital One Financial Comments on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

