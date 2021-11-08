Capital One Financial Comments on Regency Centers Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

