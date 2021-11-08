Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.44

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 9.89%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

