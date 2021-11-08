Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.26.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

