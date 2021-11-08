Canaccord Genuity Trims CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$7.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$591.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

