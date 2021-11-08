Butterfly Network (BFLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Butterfly Network stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

