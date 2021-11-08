Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,453,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.85. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.