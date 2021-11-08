Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.

TSE ABX opened at C$24.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$38.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

