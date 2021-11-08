Brokers Issue Forecasts for G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

