Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Target Price at C$19.71

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE ALS traded up C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.71. 490,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,815. The company has a market cap of C$650.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,052.00. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

