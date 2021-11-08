Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.42. 75,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,418. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $136.33 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

