Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $57.02. 2,661,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

