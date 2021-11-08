Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $18.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.02 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $75.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

