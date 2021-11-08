Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. 3,332,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

