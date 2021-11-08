Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

LSI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. 329,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

