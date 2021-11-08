Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.