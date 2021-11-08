Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE BDI opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.28 million and a PE ratio of 41.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

