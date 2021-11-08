Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
TSE BDI opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.28 million and a PE ratio of 41.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.