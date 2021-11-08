BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,303.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $15,303.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00253530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.