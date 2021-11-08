Binemon (BIN) Price Up 67.7% Over Last Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $636,498.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

