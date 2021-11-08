Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

